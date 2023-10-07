PM Modi reviews preparations of implementation of key promises made in his I-Day speech

Modi on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for implementation of these two announcements.

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had said: "The weaker sections who live in the cities face a lot of problems. Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses.

“We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorised colonies.