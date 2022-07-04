PM Modi shares success stories of Digital India

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched ‘Digital India Week 2022’ on the theme ‘Catalyzing New India’s Techade’ nationwide at Mahatma Mandir here.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajiv Chandrasekhar were present on the occasion.

During the event, a number of innovative digital initiatives were unveiled by the Prime Minister to make the benefits of public welfare easily available to the citizens through technology.