PM Modi-Shehbaz Sharif meeting likely during SCO summit: Report

Islamabad: Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, are likely to have a meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, diplomatic sources told a media outlet.

The SCO summit is scheduled for September 15-16 where leaders of the organisation will sit together to discuss regional challenges, Daily Jang reported.

Sharif will attend the conference during which he is likely to meet the presidents of China, Russia, Iran, as well as Modi, according to the sources.

The sources further confirmed that in its July 28 meeting, the SCO Foreign ministers HAD reiterated that the heads of SCO states will attend the summit.