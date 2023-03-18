PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh energy pipeline

The foundation stone for the construction of this pipeline was laid by both Prime Ministers in September 2018. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015 and this is the second cross-border energy pipeline between India and its eastern neighbour, an official statement said.

Cooperation in the power and energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of India-Bangladesh relations. The IBFP is the first cross-border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh with a capacity to transport 1 million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) to Bangladesh. Enhanced connectivity with Bangladesh will further strengthen people-to-people linkages between the two sides.