PM Modi speaks to rescued Uttarakhand tunnel workers

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the workers who were pulled out from Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel after a marathon rescue operation which lasted for 17 days and enquired about their health and well-being.

The Prime Minister on late Tuesday evening spoke to the rescued construction workers over the phone and encouraged them, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and received information about the requisite arrangements for all construction workers after they were evacuated out of the tunnel.

The Prime Minister also lauded the spirit of the whole team associated with this rescue operation.