PM Modi speaks to South African President

"Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa.Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month," Modi tweeted after his talk with Ramaphosa.

The South African President briefed Modi on the preparations underway for the BRICS Summit and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the BRICS Summit on August 22-24.