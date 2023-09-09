PM Modi, Sunak discuss ways to deepen trade linkages, boost investment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here.

This is Sunak’s first visit to India since becoming the Prime Minister in October last year, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting, Modi said, "Great to have met PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment."

The PMO said that Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for UK’s support during India’s G20 Presidency, marked by high-level participation at various G20 meetings and events.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation as per the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the Roadmap 2030, particularly in economy, defence and security, technology, green technology and climate change, health and mobility sectors.