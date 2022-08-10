PM Modi taunts Congress over black clothes protest

Panipat/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over its recent black clothes protest against price rise, saying resorting to ‘black magic’ cannot end the opposition party’s “bad days” and help it earn the trust of people again.

Dedicating to the nation a Rs 900 crore second-generation ethanol plant at Panipat in Haryana, Modi also renewed his attack on the culture of freebies for votes, and said they are a spoke in India’s effort to become self-reliant and a burden on taxpayers.

Without naming Congress, he said some out of frustration resorted to ‘black magic’ on August 5.

“On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread ‘black magic’. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again,” Modi said.

The Congress staged nationwide protests against rising prices on August 5 with its leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside.