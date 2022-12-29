PM Modi terms India-Aus trade pact 'watershed moment' in bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the India-Australia trade pact, which came into effect on December 29, is a watershed moment for a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Modi also said that he looked forward to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese's visit to India in March.

Earlier, Australian PM Albanese said that he will visit India in March next year with a business delegation committed to improving two-way trade between the two nations.