PM Modi thanks Egyptian president for gracing Republic Day function

"I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial"," Modi tweeted.

During bilateral discussions between Modi and Sisi on Saturday, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership".

It was further decided to take the India-Egypt bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.