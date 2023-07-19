PM Modi thanks US for returning trafficked artefacts

The antiquities will soon be transported to India, according to a release issued by the Consulate General of India in New York.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June 2023.

During PM Modi's state visit, India, the US agreed to work on a Cultural Property Agreement that would help prevent the illegal trafficking of cultural artefacts. Such an understanding will add further value to the dynamic bilateral collaboration between Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies of the two countries.