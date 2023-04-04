PM Modi to address 20 rallies in Karnataka ahead of polls

The source said that the Prime Minister's "first round of visits" ahead of the announcement of the Assembly election date helped the party gain "some momentum".

"His public rallies and road shows attracted a large number of people, and also helped the party," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) source said.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Karnataka for the seventh time on April 9 on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of Tiger project.