PM Modi to address grand gathering in Jaipur on Sep 25

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jaipur on September 25 to address the closing ceremony of four ‘Parivartan Yatras’.

The four Yatras will conclude in Alwar, Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur between September 19-22. The main closing ceremony called the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasammelan’ will be held in Jaipur on September 25.

“This Yatra will be a historic function and there will be a huge gathering in which party workers and citizens will participate”, said Narayan Panchariya, Convenor of the State Election Management Committee.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held in Dhankya in Jaipur, where the Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born. September 25 is Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary and earlier Modi's meeting was to be held in Dhankya itself. However, the BJP wants to take political mileage by making it a mega event so the meeting’s venue was changed from Dhankya to Ajmer Road.