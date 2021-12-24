PM Modi to address Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Gujarat's Kutch

Every year from December 23 to December 25, Sikhs in Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara, it said, noting that the first Sikh guru had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels.

Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara has his relics, including wooden footwear and palkhi (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.