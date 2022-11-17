PM Modi to address ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference today

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the third ‘No Money for Terror’ (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi on November 18.

As per the statement, the two-day conference organised on November 18-19, will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as steps required to address emerging challenges.

The conference will build on gains and learnings of the previous two conferences (held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019) and will work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.