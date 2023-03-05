PM Modi to attend swearing-in of new Govts in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura

Agartala/Kohima/Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the swearing-in-ceremony of new Chief Ministers and their ministers in Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday and that of Tripura on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and a few Union ministers are likely to attend these events in three state capitals.

Official and BJP sources said that the swearing-in-ceremony of the new Meghalaya Chief Minister and his council of ministers would be held in Shillong at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, while the swearing-in in Nagaland will take place in Kohima at 1.45 p.m.

The new Chief Minister and ministers of Tripura would be administered the oath by the Governor in Agartala on Wednesday.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader and caretaker Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the BJP led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), would meet the Central BJP leaders in New Delhi on Sunday, ahead of the formation of new Nagaland government.