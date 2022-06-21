PM Modi to attend virtual BRICS summit being hosted by China

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a virtual summit of the five-nation grouping BRICS this week that is taking place in the backdrop of the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that Modi will attend the annual summit on June 23 and 24 following an invitation by the Chinese President. China is hosting the summit in its capacity as the chair of the grouping for the current year.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.