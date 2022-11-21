PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits

Srinagar: Under Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on November 22 via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

As per the handout, the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.