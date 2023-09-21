PM Modi to flag off 3rd Vande Bharat in Rajasthan on September 24

The Vande Bharat train will run on the Udaipur-Jaipur route, said officials, adding that this will be the third Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan which will run regularly from September 25 in the state. However, this train will not run on September 26.

The train will cover five districts including Udaipur, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Jaipur and the stoppages will include Kishangarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderia, Mavli Junction, Rana Pratap Nagar and Udaipur stations.