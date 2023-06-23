PM Modi to G20 Education Ministers | ‘Provide quality education with better governance’

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that education was not only the foundation upon which our civilization has been built, but it is also the architect of humanity's future. The PM referred to the Education Ministers as the Sherpas and said that they are leading mankind in its effort for development, peace, and prosperity for all.

Highlighting the significance of the G20 Education Ministers' Meet towards the future of children and youth, the Prime Minister expressed delight that the group has identified green transition, digital transformations and women's empowerment as accelerators for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.