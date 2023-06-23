PM Modi to G20 Education Ministers | ‘Provide quality education with better governance’

New Delhi, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Education Ministers' Meet held in Maharashtra's Pune via a video message on Thursday, and said that the objective must be to provide quality education with better governance.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that education was not only the foundation upon which our civilization has been built, but it is also the architect of humanity's future. The PM referred to the Education Ministers as the Sherpas and said that they are leading mankind in its effort for development, peace, and prosperity for all.
Highlighting the significance of the G20 Education Ministers' Meet towards the future of children and youth, the Prime Minister expressed delight that the group has identified green transition, digital transformations and women's empowerment as accelerators for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
"Education is at the root of all these efforts," the Prime Minister said, as he expressed confidence that the outcome of the meeting will be an inclusive, action-oriented and future-ready education agenda.
PM Modi highlighted that the Indian scriptures describe the role of education as the key to bring joy. Reciting a Sanskrit Shlok, which means 'True knowledge gives humility, from humility comes worthiness, from worthiness one gets wealth, wealth enables a person to do good deeds, and, this is what brings joy', the Prime Minister said that India has embarked on a holistic and comprehensive journey.
PM Modi emphasized that foundational literacy forms a strong base for the youth and India is combining it with technology. He highlighted the 'National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy', or 'Nipun Bharat' initiative by the government and expressed happiness that 'Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' has been identified as a priority by G20 as well. He also stressed working on it in a time-bound manner by 2030.