PM Modi to hold meetings with groups of NDA MPs today

PM Modi in a meeting with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the NDA intends to take it forward.

"The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," Prime Minister NarendraModi was quoted as saying by a source in the meeting.

Prime Minister Modiemphasised winning in the upcoming 2024 LokSabha polls because, he said, the NDA government in nine years of power has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development".