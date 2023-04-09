PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati on Friday

“Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII) which will be built on the premises of IIT Guwahati with a cost of Rs 600 crore,” Sarma told reporters.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma said, will also participate in the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Gauhati High Court.

After participating at the Gauhati High Court’s event, PM Modi will again inaugurate Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited’s 500 TPD Methanol plant, which is jointly developed by the Assam government and Oil India Limited at Namrup with a cost of Rs 1,709 crore. Also, he will lay the foundation stone of the beautification project of Rong Ghar in Sivasagar with a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a new bridge connecting Palashbari-Sualkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati over the Brahmaputra river with an investment of Rs 3,197 crore.

Finally, he will participate at the Bihu celebration, which will be held at the Sarusajai stadium.

“As many as 11,010 Bihu dancers and drummers will perform Bihu dance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be one of its kind never before such a huge number of drummers and dancers joint together. So, this will be a unique achievement and unique celebration of Bohag Bihu this time,” Sarma said.

“The people of Assam are looking forward for April 14 when various economic milestones will be achieved, new projects will become reality and there will be the foundation stone for new projects. So that will be the day of accomplishment, day of hope and that day will also be considered as day of celebration,” Sarma added.