PM Modi to inaugurate first-ever National Training Conclave today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Sunday at 10:30 am, stated an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. "Prime Minister has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service. Guided by this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - 'Mission Karmayogi' was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This Conclave is yet another step in this direction," it read.

As per an official release from PMO, the National Training Conclave is being hosted by Capacity Building Commission with the objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.