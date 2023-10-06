PM Modi to inaugurate G20 Parliamentary Speakers' summit on Oct 13

The summit will be held from October 13 to 14 at the newly constructed India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organisations will participate in the summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 secretaries generals including 26 presidents, 10 vice presidents, one committee chairman and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president have confirmed their participation.