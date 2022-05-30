PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of different schemes, programmes today

Srinagar: To commemorate the Indian Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of about sixteen schemes/programmes extending to nine Ministries and Departments of the Indian Government through a national level Sammelan.

The Sammelan, according to a press note, will be held at Shimla where PM Modi will also release the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

As per a statement, the Sammelan is one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions wherein the PM will converse with beneficiaries through video conferencing about the impact of schemes and programmes covering housing, potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion.