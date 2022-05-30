PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of different schemes, programmes today

Srinagar: To commemorate the Indian Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of about sixteen schemes/programmes extending to nine Ministries and Departments of the Indian Government through a national level Sammelan.
The Sammelan, according to a press note, will be held at Shimla where PM Modi will also release the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.
As per a statement, the Sammelan is one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions wherein the PM will converse with beneficiaries through video conferencing about the impact of schemes and programmes covering housing, potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion.
J&K would also be a part of this event and all the necessary arrangements are made for the programme to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) from 10:00 AM onwards, read the handout.
The event will be presided by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, while it will be attended by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta; Commissioner Secretary Rural Development, Mandeep Kaur, PRIs and beneficiaries.
The State level event will be linked with the National event at 11.00 A.M. when Modi will be live from Shimla.
He will discuss the following schemes:
(i) Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (both Grameen & Urban)
(ii) Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi
(iii) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
(iv) POSHAN Abhiyan
(v) Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana
(vi) Swachh Bharat Mission (both Grameen & Urban)
(vii) Jal Jeevan Mission & AMRUT
(viii) Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme
(ix) One Nation One Ration Card
(x) Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
(xi) Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana
(xii) Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre
(xiii) Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana
All these schemes address the poorest segments of population; therefore, the event is named as “Garib Kalyan Sammelan”.
The principal objective of the interaction is not only to understand how these schemes have brought about ease of living for the citizens, but also to explore the possibility of convergence and saturation, read the press note.
This will also give an opportunity to assess the citizens’ aspiration for India as it completes 100 years of independence in the year 2047, it said.
The national Sammelan will be telecast live through Doordarshan in its national and regional channels. Provisions have also been made to webcast the national programme through MyGov for which people need to register themselves.
It can also be viewed via other social media channels viz., YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.
It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight the people-centric approach of these schemes but will also enlighten the Government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind in the nation’s march to progress, the statement added.