PM Modi to interact with children awardees

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees at 4 p.m at his residence on Tuesday.

The government confers these awards on children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture and Bravery. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country have been selected for the awards. They include 6 boys and 5 girls, belonging to 11 states and UTs.