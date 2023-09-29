PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 cr in Telangana on Oct 1

The Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar around 2:15 p.m. and will address a public meeting, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects covering sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing. He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple road projects, including the foundation stone for the key road projects that are part of Nagpur - Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

The projects include -- 108 km long four lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and 90 km long four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.