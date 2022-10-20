PM Modi to launch recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel on October 22 via video conferencing.

In the rozgarmela, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

Modi will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Central Ministries and Departments.