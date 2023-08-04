PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations on Aug 6

Sharing the details of the historic initiative, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Improving passenger experience is a major focus of our government." The Railway Minister said, "Our Prime minister is personally monitoring the progress of Railways from time to time and he has given excellent inputs in the design of stations. He will be laying the foundation for the redevelopment of 508 stations across the country." Vaishnaw said that railways has kept a target of completing the redevelopment project in a time of two years.

The railway ministry, meanwhile, said that the Prime Minister has often laid stress on provision of state-of-the-art public transport. Noting that railways is the preferred mode of transport of people across the country, he has emphasised on the importance of providing world class amenities at railway stations. “Guided by this vision, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1309 stations across the country,” the ministry said.