PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station on May 10, said an official statement on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5500 crores. The focus of these projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region,” the PMO said.