PM Modi to open BJP’s 2-day national office-bearers' meet today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the two-day national office-bearers meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters here on Monday. The Prime Minister, who is presently in Gandhinagar, will leave for Delhi soon after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday.

