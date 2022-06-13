PM Modi to preside over chief secretaries’ conference in Dharamshala

The prime minister’s roadshow will be taken out from KCCB Chowk in Dharamshala’s Kachehri Bazar to State Martyrs Memorial, Rakesh Sharma, the media in charge of Himachal Pradesh BJP, said.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people regarding the roadshow as the BJP has given a strong, transparent and corruption-free governance. Eight years of Modi rule at the Centre and about four-and-a-half years of Jairaj Thakur’s regime in the state have been full of achievements,” Sharma said.

Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls in December.