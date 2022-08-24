PM Modi to virtually address Eastern Economic Forum in Russia: Report

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok early next month, Russia's state-owned media reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Indian embassy here.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 5-8 in Vladivostok.

Prime Minister Modi "will make a video address at a plenary session of the EEF," the source was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Modi delivered a video-address during the plenary session of the 6th EEF held on September 3, 2021 in Vladivostok. It may be recalled that Modi was the chief guest for the 5th EEF in 2019, the first by an Indian Prime Minister.