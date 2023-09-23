PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Sep 26-27, to launch educational projects

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a visit to his home state of Gujarat on September 26-27, during which he is expected to inaugurate a slew of projects valued at Rs 4,500 crore in the education sector and for the celebration of Vibrant Gujarat.

Additionally, he will address a public gathering in the tribal town of Bodeli, Chhota Udepur.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is set to launch several new education-related initiatives in Gujarat, including Swami Vivekananda Gyan Shakti Residential Schools, Raksha Shakti Schools, Mukhya Mantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship, and Mukhya Mantri Gyan Sadhna Merit Scholarship.

Vinod Rao, the secretary of primary and secondary education said that the Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation for projects amounting to Rs 4,500 crore in Bodeli. These projects encompass the construction of new classrooms, smart classrooms, and computer labs across the state.

Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years is aimed at covering all 35,133 government and 5,847 grant-in-aid schools.