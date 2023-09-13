PM Modi to visit MP, Chhattisgarh on Sep 14

During his visit in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore including ‘Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery’ and 10 new industrial projects across the state, as per the communiqué issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

“The state of the art Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are a vital component for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others.