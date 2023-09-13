PM Modi to visit MP, Chhattisgarh on Sep 14

New Delhi, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14 and lay the foundation stone and dedicate several projects in the poll-bound states.
During his visit in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore including ‘Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery’ and 10 new industrial projects across the state, as per the communiqué issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday.
“The state of the art Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are a vital component for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others.
“This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector,” it said.