PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 12

Bengaluru: Ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka is aiming to galvanise its workers across the state with the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's National President JP Nadda.

While Nadda is arriving in the city this evening, PM Modi's visit is scheduled for March 12.

Upon his arrival, the party's national president will participate in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in the KR Puram locality. He will also hold a roadshow and address a public rally at the K.R. Puram Government College Grounds.