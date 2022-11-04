PM Modi to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab

Srinagar, Nov 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on November 5.
“Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts,” PM Modi tweeted.
On the same day, PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the November 12 assembly polls there.
Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.