PM Modi, top BJP leaders to attend Adityanath’s oath ceremony

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, leading industrialists and seers will participate in the mega ceremony in which Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term.

The ceremony on Friday will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited.