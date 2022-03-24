PM Modi, top BJP leaders to attend Adityanath’s oath ceremony

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, leading industrialists and seers will participate in the mega ceremony in which Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term.
The ceremony on Friday will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited.
Roads leading to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the event, have been decorated with lights.
Cut-outs of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Adityanath have been put up along the road.
The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.
UP BJP general secretary J P S Rathore told PTI, “Invitations to dignitaries are being sent both by the party and the state government. Chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states have been invited. Invites have also been sent to opposition leaders in the state.”
Adityanath has personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s state-level functionary Dinesh Shankar said, “Prominent seers, along with senior members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, have been invited for the ceremony.”
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said they won’t attend the swearing-in ceremony.