PM Modi turns 73: Amit Shah, JP Nadda, other BJP leaders extend greetings

Praising PM Modi, Shah said that a rare combination of leadership, sensitivity and hard work is seen in the Prime Minister.

"A rare combination of leadership, sensitivity and hard work is seen in Modi ji. Narendra Modi Ji has changed the scale and size of the country's thinking, due to which whether it is the making of Corona vaccine or the success of Chandrayaan-3, today our tricolour is flying proudly all over the world," Shah said in his post on 'X' in Hindi.

"For the first time in history, Prime Minister Modi ji has done the amazing work of connecting the hearts of every Indian with the development of the country. Modi ji is today known as 'Deenmitra' because of his determination to change the lives of crores of poor people of the country by freeing them from the curse of poverty", the Home Minister added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and wished for his healthy and long life.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, wish you a very happy birthday. May you stay healthy and live long. Best wishes that under your leadership, fear, hunger and corruption will be completely eradicated from the country and we will once again attain the position of Vishwa Guru," Gadkari wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Lauding PM Modi as the world's most popular public leader, BJP President JP Nadda said that PM Modi gave concrete shape to the global prestige of Indian culture, and the universal progress of the nation.

"I heartily congratulate the world's most popular public leader, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. You have given concrete shape to the global prestige of Indian culture, the multi-dimensional development of the people and the universal progress of the nation," Nadda wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

"Our motto of 'Antyodaya' has today reached every village and every section of the society in the country and has become the mantra to fulfil the resolve of 'Developed India'. I pray to God that all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party always continue to receive your leadership. May you be successful and live long," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and wished for his good health and long life.

“Happy birthday to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India', the dreamer of 'Developed India', committed towards 'One India - Best India', the most popular politician of the world, the famous Prime Minister of the country Shri @narendramodi ji,” Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Your dedication and vision for building a 'developed India' is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, and may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer,” he added.