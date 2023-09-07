PM Modi unveils 12-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India cooperation

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit here and unveiled the 12-point plan for strengthening cooperation between New Delhi and the regional bloc.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Prime Minister attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Thursday morning on his day-long visit to the Indonesian capital.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, Modi held extensive discussions with partners of the regional bloc on further strengthening of ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and charting its future course, the Ministry.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between India's Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). He also emphasized the need to complete the review of ASEAN-India FTA (AITIGA) in a time bound manner,” it added.