PM Modi unveils 216-feet tall statue of equality in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a 216-feet tall statue of equality commemorating the 11th-century Saint Ramanujacharya.
At an elaborate ceremony held at Tridandi Chinna Jeer Swamy's ashram at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, he dedicated to the world the giant statue which commemorates Ramanujacharya's teachings promoting equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.
Modi visited the 45-acre temple complex housing the statue and the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams or ornately carved temples. Earlier, he also participated in puja and other rituals as part of the ongoing 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi 'Samaroham', the 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanjuacharya