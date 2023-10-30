PM Modi unveils transformational projects in Gujarat

Indian Railways and the Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE) have played pivotal roles in these projects.

The railway projects unveiled included the Western dedicated freight corridor section from New Bhandu to New Sanand in Mehsana, spanning 77 km, and a 24 km long connecting line, which together comprise a second electrified double line.

Additionally, Modi also inaugurated the expansion of the 182 km railway line from Viramgam to Samkhiali, effectively converting it into a double track. This railway network will traverse districts such as Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Morbi, and Rajkot.