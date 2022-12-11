PM Modi urges countries to collaborate for global ayurveda status

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all the countries to collaborate with India and to contribute to get global status for ayurveda, which he said teaches the system of living.

The Prime Minister was addressing the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress here.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik and Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present on the occasion.

"Institutions like the Centre for Integrated Medicines are doing research on yoga and ayurveda. These research papers are getting published in prestigious journals. Recently, the Journal of American College of Cardiology and Neurology published many research papers. I wish all the delegates of the World Ayurveda Congress, all countries to come together to get global status for ayurveda," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that yoga is celebrated worldwide as global festivals of health and wellness.