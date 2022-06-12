PM Modi urges everyone to make Yoga part of daily lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to observe Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of daily lives. Prime Minister Modi also shared a film on 'Yoga in our daily lives'.

In a series of tweets in different languages, the Prime Minister said, "In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many."