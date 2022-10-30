PM Modi urges startups to take advantage of space sector opportunities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged start-ups to take full advantage of growing opportunities in the Indian space sector.

In his monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat", Modi said that Indian industries and startups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. In particular, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area.

"Non-government companies are also getting the facility to launch their payloads and satellites through IN-SPACe. I would urge more and more start-ups and innovators to take full advantage of these huge opportunities being created in India in the space sector," he said.

In June 2020, the Government had opened up the space sector to enable the participation of Indian private sector in the entire gamut of space activities.