PM Modi, US President hold virtual meeting

The prime minister referred to his phone conversation with the Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia.

"'I suggested President Putin have direct talks with the President of Ukraine," Modi said.

"As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners," Modi said on ties with the US, adding, "Our talks today are taking place at a time when the situation in Ukraine remains very worrying."

On his part, Biden welcomed India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.

The US President said US and India are going to continue their close consultation on how to manage and stabilise the effects of this Russian war.