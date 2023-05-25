PM Modi will become Prime Minster for 3rd time in next election: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Hitting out at Congress and some other opposition parties over their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the move as "cheap politics" and said people had elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister with huge majority twice and he will become the PM for the third time by winning over 300 seats in 2024 polls.

Speaking at an event here, Amit Shah said that PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on May 28 but Congress and other opposition parties had decided to boycott the event. "The attitude of the Congress party is negative. Congress and its partners are giving an example of cheap politics and resorting to boycott," the minister said.

Lashing out at Congress and opposition parties, Amit Shah said they are making an excuse that President should inaugurate the new Parliament building. He cited several examples from opposition-ruled states where Governor was not invited to "bhoomi pujan" functions concerning state assemblies.