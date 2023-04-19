PM Modi wishes good health to Nepalese President Paudel as he undergoes treatment at AIIMS

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health to ailing Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Issuing a press release, the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi stated on Wednesday that PM Modi extended wishes of good health. Nepal President Paudel, 78, was flown to New Delhi in an air ambulance as no improvement was seen in his health. Paudel was admitted to the VIP Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Delhi.

A release from the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi stated that the Nepalese President was stable and under the observation of doctors.

The Nepal President received treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu over four days before being airlifted to Delhi. Paudel, who was admitted on April 5 of this year, was released after four nights.