PM Modi working tirelessly to ensure every Indian's welfare: Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi/Melbourne: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said India has been undergoing a historic change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding he is tirelessly working to ensure that every Indian gets all the basic elements for well-being and welfare.

Lekhi was speaking at 'Vishwa Sadbhavana Event' organised by the NID Foundation at Melbourne in Australia where she unveiled two books "Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith" and "Modi@20" depicting Prime Minister Modi's "unique and hugely successful governance, and his love and affection for humanity in general and Indians in particular, irrespective of region or religion".

Noting that India is a great country unaffected by tides of time, Lekhi said that the nation has got Prime Minister Modi as its leader to take it to the top of the world, a place it always deserved.