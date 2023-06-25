PM Modi’s address to US Congress a significant event, visit redefined India-US partnership: Sitharaman

Terming the Prime Minister’s three-day state visit to the US as historic, the Minister said, “I am extremely happy that it was a visit where both India and the US redefined their partnership and established steps which would result in the greater realisation of our national goals.”

She said that around 135 nationalities gathered at the UN Headquarters lawns to perform yoga along with Prime Minister Modi during his US visit.

“It is great to note that under Modi ji’s leadership, yoga is being popularised all over the world,” she said.